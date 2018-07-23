Candidates add finishing touches to campaign in NA-43

LANDIKOTAL: A tough contest is expected among four candidates as they are staging huge public gatherings and rallies in National Assembly constituency NA-43 in the Khyber tribal district.

However, observers say that former two-time federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominated candidate Noorul Haq Qadri and independent candidate and former MNA Shajee Gul would have the real contest.

Independent candidate Shermat Khan Afridi, 30, from the far-flung Bazaar Zakhakhel area of Landikotal, is also a strong candidate.

It is believed that Shermat Khan is being supported by the pro-government peace committee locally known as Zakhakhel Amn Lashkar in Landikotal’s upper parts near the border with Afghanistan and Tirah valley.

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate and Fata JUI-F deputy chief Mufti Ejaz Shinwari is in the run. Mufti Ejaz showed his power by organising a public gathering and car rally of around 5,000 people the other day in Landikotal.

Landikotal Assistant Commissioner Niaz Muhammad said a total of 18 candidates were contesting election on NA-43 where 103 polling stations have been set up in Landikotal and Jamrud subdivisions. He said that 0.2 million registered voters would cast votes on July 25.

The official said for security reasons, 22 polling stations have been declared sensitive in Landikotal.

Niaz Muhammad said that they had completed homework for the next step on July 25. He said eight security personnel would be deployed at each of the 22 sensitive polling stations.

Mufti Muhammad Ejaz of MMA said that he had completed the election campaign but they were not allowed to arrange public gatherings, corner meetings and door-to-door campaign in Bazaar Zakhakhel area.

He claimed several candidates were stopped from the election campaign in Bazaar Zakhakhel while only Shermat Khan, who is a resident of Bazaar Zakhakhel, was allowed to do his election campaign freely in Bazaar Zakhakhel.

In the 2002 and 2008 general elections, Dr Noorul Haq Qadri had been elected on the NA-43 seat and he remained federal minister for Ushr and Zakat affairs. While in the 2013 general elections, Shajee Gul Afridi was victorious by bagging 29,560 votes.

Qadri’s position is strong in Jamrud subdivision, Mulagori, Kam Shalman and Loey Shalman and in some areas of Landikotal.

However, Shajee Gul claims his strong vote bank in Jamrud and Walikhel, Sultankhel, Khugakhel areas of the Landikotal subdivision.

Bazaar Zakhakhel has 33,000 registered voters. Shermat Khan claimed in a recent video message uploaded on the social media that he would be the winner and asked the rest of 17 candidates not to waste their time and money.

On the other hand, the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan is being violated by candidates in NA-43. Candidates allegedly gave electricity transformers, water tanks and other benefits to the people to win votes.