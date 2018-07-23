PPP to defeat engineered alliance in elections: Bilawal

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that his party would defeat the engineered alliance formed against it with the support of masses in the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing a rally in Sehwan, where he laid a floral wreath on the grave of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, the PPP leader in an apparent jibe at the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) said that manufactured alliances were also made against his mother, the late Benazir Bhutto.

“I don’t know the politics of curses. I am doing politics of ideology and principles,” he said, adding “Our manifesto speaks for the rights of poor farmers. PPP is the only party that fights against poverty. Good governance is serving the poor masses.”

He said that those who always claimed to be the well-wishers of Sindh were now sitting with those demanding division of Sindh. He said that he was not fighting against the GDA but against poverty, unemployment, hatred and cruelty.

He said that his government launched the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to eliminate poverty and empowered women by ensuring them micro-financing loans.

He said that both the former chief ministers of Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Syed Murad Ali Shah, did their best for the people of Thar in particular and Sindh in general.

The PPP chairman said that after his party comes into power, he would first try to reduce poverty by providing food cards and would launch the poverty reduction programmes.

He said that the PPP government would set up food centres in every union council so as to overcome the malnutrition.

He said the airport near Islamkot was a great effort of the PPP government.