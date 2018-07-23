ECP’s decision to postpone elections being challenged

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Awami Muslim League (AML) and an independent candidate Sunday decided to challenge the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of postponing the elections in the constituency of NA-60 Rawalpindi following sentence of life imprisonment of PML-N candidate Hanif Abbasi.

The PPP termed ECP’s decision unconstitutional and illegal and demanded of the electoral body to withdraw its notification of postponement of election in this regard. "We will approach the courts of law against the decision of postponement of elections in NA-60 Rawalpindi as it seems that this decision was made to bailout any particular political party," said Secretary General of PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari while addressing a press conference here Sunday along with PPP candidate Mukhtar Abbas from NA-60 Rawalpindi, PPP Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki and Annum Farooq Paracha.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the ECP had taken an illegal and unconstitutional decision as the elections in any constituency could be postponed when any contesting candidates died but it was not a case here. He questioned that why the ECP had not taken such a decision in cases of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar who were also contesting the elections and who were disqualified following sentences by the Accountability Court.”

The PPP secretary general said even no political party had sent any request to ECP for postponement of the elections in the constituency of NA-60 Rawalpindi. "The Election Commission of Pakistan should review its decision of postponement of elections in the constituency of NA-60 Rawalpindi," he demanded, adding that the PPP will approach the judiciary against the decision of ECP.

PPP candidate from NA-60 Mukhtar Abbas said this decision of ECP was to deny the voters of constituency of NA-60 to exercise their vote. "The Election Commission of Pakistan has no such powers and it misuse its power to deny the right to vote to the people of Constituency of NA-60," he said.

Agencies add: Meanwhile, Chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced that he would challenge the ECP decision of deferment of NA-60 election in the Lahore High Court.

Addressing a press conference here, he said postponement of election was unconstitutional and illegal as ECP did not postpone the election in Lahore and Manshera after the disqualification of Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Safdar. Rasheed said PPP had also declared the postponement of election unconstitutional.

He said ephedrine case was pending in the courts for last seven years and the decision came on merit. He said Hanif Abbasi was sentence to jail for life time for selling drugs.

Sheikh said that security agencies were the backbone of the country and those who did not want free and fair election were speaking against them.

The AML chief said if the LHC would not decide the matter,he woudl go to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

An independent candidate from NA-60, Dr Azhar Aslam is also challenging postponement of polls in the court of law.

Dr Azhar Aslam is contesting the election with Jeep as his symbol. He has left his successful medical practice on London's Harley Street to return to Pakistan and take part in active politics.