Miami GP pushed back to 2020

HOCKENHEIM, Germany: Formula One has given up on the possibility of having a Grand Prix in Miami next year and the focus is now on 2020, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday. The Florida city last week delayed a decision on hosting a race until September due to emerging local opposition.

A discussion on a race contract had originally been scheduled for next Thursday.“The likely scenario now is that the race will take place in 2020,” one source said. Others confirmed 2019 was no longer considered an option and official confirmation was expected soon. Formula One’s commercial rights holders Liberty Media are keen to expand in the United States, whose only race at present is at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.