Mon July 23, 2018
Islamabad

APP
July 23, 2018

Election officials, cops take oath

Islamabad : The oath-taking ceremony of presiding officers, Police, Islamabad Traffic Police and other intuitions, was held here on Sunday at Convention Centre.

Addressing the ceremony of presiding officers for NA 52-53-54, District Returning Officer Sohail Nasir said that officers, police and other officials should perform their duties diligently, honestly to hold general election 2018 in free, fair and transparent manner.

On the occasion, more than 1,000 Police officers, 800 POs including women from different department took oath that they would perform their duties with honesty, loyalty as per the Election Act,2017.

