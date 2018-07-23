PIMS to get around 250 nurses, some professors

Islamabad : Here comes something for the badly-staffed Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences to cheer up: the Federal Public Service Commission has begun the process to appoint around 250 nurses and around 10 professors to the federal capital’s premier government hospital.

The FPSC, an autonomous organisation tasked with recruiting employees for federal government departments in the posts of BPS-16 and above, has invited applications for these posts at the request of the PIMS.

Among the positions, 241 are of charge nurses (BPS-16), five of head nurses (BPS-17), seven of associate professors (BPS-19) and four of professors (BPS-20). They’ll be filled through both written test and interview on the basis of open merit and quota for provinces and regions, women and non-Muslims.

Though temporary, the posts are likely to become permanent. The recruitment process will take two to three months to complete.

Earlier this month, the FPSC had advertised 382 posts for the PIMS, including 294 of medical officers (BPS-17), 14 of assistant dental surgeons (BPS-17), 21 of assistant anaesthetists (BPS-17), 29 of assistant professors (BPS-18) and 24 of senior registrars (BPS-18).

The PIMS suffers from a serious shortage of staff. In all, it has 3,824 sanctioned posts but 1,011 of them have long been lying vacant. The vacancies include 630 of BPS 16-20, 105 of BPS 6-15 and 276 of BPS 1-5.

A spokesman for the hospital said not only would the imminent appointments ease the staff members’ excessive workload but they would benefit visitors as well.