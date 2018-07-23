Rain, winduproot makeshift markets tents

LAHORE: Mid-day rain and wind uprooted the tents in the makeshift markets of the city while rainwater accumulated on the premises as well.

The lower cadre employees of the market committee and town said that majority of the administration staff had been transferred and posted to new assignments while remaining members were deputed on election duties. Thus, none of them were available there to manage the weekly makeshift markets.

The vendors were free to charge their will price while the regular buyers of these markets said that if the caretaker government was not interested in managing the makeshift markets then these bazaars should be closed until the new government comes into power.

This week the price of potato fresh was stable at Rs30 to 32 per kg and potato stored at Rs13 to 14 per kg and sugar-free was fixed at Rs17 to 19 per kg, while market committee issued Rs32 per kg for sugar-free variety.

The price of onion was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg. The price of tomato was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to 68 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg.

Garlic China was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed stable at Rs83 to 85 per kg, and garlic local was fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, it was sold at Rs100 per kg and Chinese variety was sold at Rs120 per kg. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed stable at Rs155 to 160 per kg, and sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of brinjal was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Both cucumber local and farm varieties were was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, while local was sold at Rs50 per kg, and farm at Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd was stable at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Spinach was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Lemon local was stable at Rs92 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Zucchini local fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing.

Pumpkin was stable at Rs48 to 50 per kg, while B-category was sold at Rs50 per kg, A-category at Rs70 per kg. Green chili was reduced by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Capsicum price was increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs107 to 110 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue. Ladyfinger was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, not sold there on wrong pricing. Luffa was fixed at Rs45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Arum was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs170 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Cauliflower was fixed Rs58 to 60 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, not available. Pea was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed stable at Rs107 to 110 per kg, not sold.

Different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs58 to 165 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets. Banana A-quality was reduced by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs33 to 35 per dozen, while B-quality was sold at Rs65 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs85 per kg, not sold. Peach special category was fixed at Rs107 to 110 per kg, B-category at Rs58 to 60 per kg and mixed sold at Rs120 per kg.

Apricot was fixed at Rs136 to 140 per kg, rotten was sold at Rs140 per kg. Mangoes of different variety were fixed at Rs48 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg. Plump special was fixed at Rs100 per kg, not available on account of wrong pricing.

Grapes sunderkhani special was fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, and B-category at Rs136 to 140 per kg, and B-category sold at Rs170 per kg, grapes black was fixed at Rs117 to 120 per kg, and grapes Gola was fixed Rs88 to 90 per kg but both were not sold.

Guava was fixed at Rs40 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs70 per kg, not sold there. Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs112 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg.