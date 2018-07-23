Gen Rizwan said Maryam had no role in leaks: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan said that being son or daughter of a political leader doesn't give anyone enough credentials to become a party leader.

Nisar, while speaking in Geo News's show Jirga, said that his values don't allow him to speak on differences with Nawaz as he is going through a tough time. He said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led an effective and brave election campaign which may not give immediate desired result but the PPP will get benefit in the long run.

Nisar said that he was included in a meeting held between the government and army over Dawn Leaks. "Ishaq Dar, Nawaz Sharif, Lt Gen Rizwan Akhtar, Gen Raheel Sharif were also present in the meeting," he said. "Gen Rizwan said that Maryam Nawaz has no role in the leaks."

The disgruntled PML-N leader alleged that the PML-N gave tickets to ‘those who verbally abused Nawaz’. Nisar said he only advised the party leadership against confronting the judiciary and the army. “When did I speak against the party? When did I not stand with the PML-N?” asked Nisar.