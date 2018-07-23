Tight security arrangements finalised for polling stations in Pindi

Rawalpindi: The administration on the directive of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hassan Askari has finalised tight security arrangements for A, B & C category polling stations (PSs) in Rawalpindi Division as 606 polling stations (PSs) set up for general elections 2018 have been declared highly sensitive and 1,036 sensitive in Rawalpindi Division including Attock, Rawalpindi, Chakwal and Jhelum.

Over 12,841 police personnel will be deployed at 5,328 polling stations in four districts of Rawalpindi division including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal. Dr Hassan Askari on Friday presided over a high-level meeting here at Commissioner Office and reviewed election arrangements. He also took important decisions for holdingfree, fair, transparent and peaceful general election.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure best possible security arrangements for the polling day. Meanwhile, the security plan for the polling stations falling under the administrative control of Islamabad capital territory has been finalized by the Islamabad administration separately.

According to Commissioner Office, as many as 6,132 cops will perform security duty in Rawalpindi district while 2,754 will be deployed in Attock district. Similarly, 1,841 police officials will be on security duty in Jhelum and nearly 2141 in Chakwal district.

Strict monitoring of polling stations will be carried out through CCTV cameras and district monitoring officers are monitoring the steps taken for implementation of code of conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the administrative division by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad is part of the Rawalpindi region. Out of 786 polling stations of the federal capital, 26 have been declared highly sensitive, 87 sensitive and 673 normal in the federal capital.

As many as 1069 polling stations of Attock district include, 301 highly sensitive, 532 sensitive while 236 are normal. Rawalpindi district which would have 2576 total polling stations including 145 highly sensitive, 99 sensitive and 2332 normal while Chakwal district has total 925 polling stations with 74 highly sensitive, 217 sensitive and 634 normal. Similarly, Jhelum would have 60 highly sensitive, 101 sensitive and 597 normal in total 758 polling stations of the district.