Melting glaciers

This summer, Pakistan witnessed the worst heatwaves which result in the rapid melting of glaciers the debris of which blocked the mouth of the river. This demands urgent action of the authorities concerned otherwise the glacial lake formed because of the blockage will negatively affect the surrounding areas. There is a dire need to unblock the mouth of river in a timely manner. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) must come forward to tackle the situation.

There are already 3,044 glacial lakes in the entire area of GB and KP. It is essential that the authorities devise a mechanism to release water from glacial lakes in a controlled manner so that the water level in Tarbela Dam can be maintained throughout the year. It is hoped that all shareholders will understand the gravity of the situation and act in a timely manner.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt