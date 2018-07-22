Hanif Abbasi conviction: Hamid Mir terms verdict controversial, politically-motivated

ISLAMABAD: Famous journalist and analyst Hamid Mir has termed the Hanif Abbasi case verdict in Ephedrine quota case controversial and politically-motivated.

Giving his analysis in a Geo News programme late Saturday night, he said Abbasi had sensed even three days ago that he would be sentenced in the case. According to Hamid Mir, when he asked Hanif Abbasi three days ago that he might be exonerated of all charges in the case as no strong evidence was available against him, he smilingly said that the judge would convict him in any case. And his fears have come true, said Mir, adding that he did not expect at all that Abbasi would be awarded life term in such a weak case.

Hamid said the verdict was reserved at half past twelve and pronounced at 11 in the night on Saturday. Hanif Abbasi might get some relief when he would challenge the verdict in a higher court, Mir said, adding that it appears as if the judge had not given verdict against Hanif Abbasi but against himself. The verdict shows that Sheikh Rashid was unable to fight election against Hanif Abbasi in his constituency, and that was why the decision was ‘secured’ against him to help Sh Rashid win the seat.

Hamid Mir said the case was pending in the court for the last six, seven years. During the last two-and-a-half years, Abbasi had been requesting the court to hear his case and dispose of it at the earliest. However, the ANF had been prolonging the case and the court was set to hear it in August. When Hanif Abbasi launched his election campaign, an application was submitted in the court, seeking disposal of case before the election.

Hamid Mir said it is quite evident that the verdict is politically-motivated. Even before its pronouncement, the verdict has become controversial, Mir said, adding that it would strengthen the PML-N narrative. He claimed that even Nawaz Sharif’s lodging in jail had not strengthened the PML-N narrative that much what had been done by this verdict.

During the PPP government, Shahabuddin was restrained from becoming the prime minister after disqualification of Yusuf Raza Gilani. And now Hanif Abbasi has been sentenced to life in jail only three days before the election date while his position was strong against Sh Rashid in the constituency, added Hamid Mir. It would definitely benefit Sh Rashid in the upcoming polls, he added.

He said such a harsh punishment could only be awarded to drugs smugglers. But Hanif Abbasi, a politician, was awarded life term, though there were no proofs that he sold ephedrine to any narcotics smugglers, adds Hamid Mir.

According to Mir, many questions are being asked about the July 25 elections, but this decision, after Justice Siddiqui’s claim that judgments are being dictated, will make people say the latest verdict may also have been dictated. It will further strengthen Nawaz Sharif’s narrative and the PML-N can gain a huge advantage on July 25.

Mir said Abbasi had the ephedrine quota of 500 kilogrammes for his pharmaceutical factory. After the registration of case, he gathered evidence from across Pakistan, including Sindh, and handed over the ANF all the documents, showing how much amount of ephedrine they had used for manufacturing medicines and to whom the rest was supplied, he explained.

That’s the reason, the senior anchor said, the ANF was seeking adjournments. He questioned why seven years were consumed for the case if the ANF already had the proof.

He said although he had not yet read the entire judgment, but only Abbasi got life imprisonment, while the others had been acquitted.

Mir said the defence lawyers were very confident, arguing that there was no evidence against Abbasi, but he was of the view that the decision would not be on the basis of merit.

The senior TV anchorperson said there was no covering in Abbasi’s constituency, adding that Nawaz Sharif had left for London due to the deteriorating condition of Begum Kulsoom at the time when the tickets were being awarded.

His son Hammad Abbasi was asked to submit nomination papers and there were some other persons too, but there was very serious grouping the constituency and it was decided to avoid friction that there would be no covering candidate, said Mir.

“Those who want to arrest and take Hanif Abbasi away, Hanif Abbasi is protecting them from his workers and asking them not to do anything to them. What will Sheikh Rashid get from this?” he remarked.