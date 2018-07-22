Cops administered oath ahead of polls duty

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rahman on Saturday administered oath to all the police officers of the provincial capital ahead of assigning them election duties.

The officer administered oath to the police officers at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

The oath was to ensure that police force in the provincial capital and rest of the province will perform duties during the polls without any bias and taking sides.

The officers were directed to ensure security at the polling stations and other areas on the polling day and never show any gesture of supporting any candidate.

Senior Superintendent Police Operations Javed Iqbal directed the officers to ensure support in transporting ballot papers without any hindrance to the Judicial Complex after the polls.

He added that an SMS service to remain updated about the security situation during the polls has been introduced to better maintain law and order.

The SPs, SDPOs and the station house officers have also been imparted training regarding their responsibilities during the general elections on July 25.

A number of batches of the police officers and juniors attended these trainings in the last few weeks.