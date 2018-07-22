Haroon Bilour’s widow returns compensation cheque

PESHAWAR: The widow of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bashir Bilour returned the compensation cheque of Rs500,000 sent to her by the caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday, it was reliably learnt.

The cheque was reportedly sent to Samar Haroon Bilour on her home address.

Haroon Bilour was martyred in a suicide bombing during an election meeting at Yakatoot in Peshawar on July 10. Another 21 persons, mostly ANP workers and supporters, were also martyred in the attack.

Haroon Bilour’s father, Bashir Ahmad Bilour, was martyred in an earlier suicide bombing at Qissa Khwani bazaar in December 2012 when he was the senior minister in the ANP-PPP coalition government in the province.

The provincial government had been trying to quickly compensate the victims of the July 10 suicide attack.

A source said the cheque sent by the KP government cannot by any stretch of imagination compensate for the loss of Haroon Bilour.