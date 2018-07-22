35,000 cops to perform security duties on polling day

LAHORE : Police have devised a security plan to ensure peace on the polling day in the provincial metropolis.

At least 35,000 cops will perform security duties under the supervision of 200 inspectors, 50 DSPs and 25 SPs. CCPO B A Nasir held a meeting at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and directed the officers to take action against miscreants without any discrimination. Meanwhile, the CCPO also launched a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the police lines.

LHC security: Lahore DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar reviewed security arrangements at Lahore High Court during a meeting on Saturday.

Senior police officers and office-bearers of Lahore High Court Bar attended the meeting.

The DIG directed the police to ensure thorough checking of every visitor to the cour premises. He also asked them to keep a close liaison with the representatives of the bar.

security plan: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has directed all the RPOs and DPOs to again assess the security plan for polling day and register cases against the violators of law without any discrimination.

He said there should be no delay in registering cases against those who registered fake cases. He emphasised upon keeping the security high alert. He asked the officers to carry on crackdown to arrest proclaimed offenders across the province. He said that intelligence-based sweep and combing operations should be conducted in Katchi Abadis, bus stations and in the areas of sensitive polling stations. He expressed these views while addressing a video link conference at Central Police Office.

The IG was briefed by senior police officers that 163 dangerous proclaimed offenders had been arrested during operation carried out by special police teams in all districts the other day. The IG said that all available resources should be utilised to ensure peaceful environment on polling day.

He said persons found violating Tennant Registration Act and the ban on loudspeaker use should not be spared.