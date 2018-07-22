Cricket, paragliding added to S Asian Games

ISLAMABAD: The South Asian Olympic Committee (SAOC) has added cricket and paragliding for men and women to the 13th South Asian Games’ disciplines.

The South Asian Games will be held in Kathmandu (Nepal) from March 9-18.

The decision was taken in the SAOC meeting held in Kathmandu on Saturday.

Talking to ‘The News’ from Kathmandu, Pakistan Olympic Association Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood said two sports were added to the total disciplines.

“Now cricket and paragliding will also be a part of the South Asian Games programme,” he said. “The committee also approved amendments to the SAOC constitution.”

The committee further decided to hold its next meeting during the course of the Asian Games in Jakarta and approve the amendments to the constitution and other modalities of the South Asian Games. The POA delegation included Khalid Mehmood and Mohammad Shafique.