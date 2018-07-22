AIOU admissions from August 1

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will open its SSC to PhD-level admissions for Semester Autumn 2018 in various disciplines from 1st August.

According to Directorate of Admissions, a comprehensive plan is being worked out to facilitate the students in the admission process.

Prospectus sale points will be set up at the University main campus, regional and coordinating offices throughout the country. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui has already directed the Directorate to provide maximum facilities to the applicants in taking the admission in their desired discipline as well as ensuring availability of admission forms at nearest places.