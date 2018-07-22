Workshop on viral diseases concludes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : A five-day workshop ended here on Friday to focus on zoonotic diseases of national and international significance, spreading among humans and animals in the world.
The National One Health Framework and Strategic Plan Development Workshop was organised by the Centre for Disease
Control and Prevention and the United States Department of Agriculture in response to a request from the Pakistani government
for technical assistance in developing the One Health Strategic
Plan to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks in Pakistan.
