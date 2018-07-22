Sun July 22, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2018

Workshop on viral diseases concludes

Islamabad : A five-day workshop ended here on Friday to focus on zoonotic diseases of national and international significance, spreading among humans and animals in the world.

The National One Health Framework and Strategic Plan Development Workshop was organised by the Centre for Disease

Control and Prevention and the United States Department of Agriculture in response to a request from the Pakistani government

for technical assistance in developing the One Health Strategic

Plan to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks in Pakistan.

