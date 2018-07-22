Snatched car recovered

Islamabad: National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) recovered a vehicle snatched at gun point and arrested the culprit donning uniform of Frontier Constabulary, press release.

According to details, a call was made to the Helpline 130 of NH&MP to inform about snatching of a vehicle, Honda Civic by armed men in Rawalpindi.

Upon receipt of this information, an alert was relayed through relevant communication channels for timely interception that finally occurred near Swabi interchange on M1 Motorway. The officers on duty impounded the vehicle and arrested the offenders, one of them was wearing the FC uniform. The NH&MP Inspector General, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated the performance of officers and announced commendation certificates along with cash reward.