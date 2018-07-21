210 NOT OUT: Flamboyant Fakhar is Pakistan’s pride

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Fak-har Zaman became the first Pakistan player to hit a double century in One-Day Internationals as the Greenshirts crushed Zimbabwe by 244 runs to go 4-0 up in the ODI series.

Fakhar smashed 210 not out from 156 deliveries, moving past the previous record for a Pakistan batsman set by Saeed Anwar with his 194 more than 21 years ago.

That was not the only record to tumble. Pakistan’s openers blazed a world record 304-run stand, with Imamul Haq hitting 113 — the triple hundred partnership becoming Pakistan’s biggest for any wicket in ODIs.

It also broke the previous record for an opening stand in all internationals, set by Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga for Sri Lanka against England at Headingley in 2006.

When the opening partnership was eventually snapped, Asif Ali arrived at the crease and immediately went on the attack, smashing 50 from 22 deliveries to help boost Pakistan to another record — their highest ever total in ODIs. Friday’s total of 399-1 surpassed Pakistan’s previous highest score which was 385-7 against Bangladesh in Dambulla in 2010.

When Imam was dismissed for 113, snapping the gargantuan opening partnership, Asif arrived at the crease and increased the scoring rate.

After Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and batted, Fakhar and Imam quickly vindicated his decision to take 59 from the opening Powerplay. Fakhar was first to his 50 in the 18th over, from 51 deliveries, with a fierce drive through extra cover.

He was also first to his hundred, in the 32nd over. It was the third ODI century in his career and his second in this series. Fakhar hit 24 fours and five sixes.

Imam followed six overs later, while the world record for an opening stand fell halfway through the 40th over.

Zimbabwe eventually struck when imam top-edged a slog sweep off Wellington Masakadza’s left-arm spin to be caught in the deep, but Asif ensured that the runs kept flowing.

While Fakhar raced to his double century in the 47th over, Asif smashed five fours and three sixes to reach a maiden international fifty from just 22 deliveries.

Zimbabwe’s response never got going, and they were lucky to avoid a few other ignominious records when they were bowled out in the 43rd over for 155.

Zimbabwe’s 244-run defeat was their second heaviest in ODIs, and they avoided that calamity only through a 69-run sixth wicket stand between Elton Chigumbura and Donald Tiripano.

But that was as good as it got for the hosts, with leg-spinner Shadab Khan taking four for 28 as Pakistan wrapped up the innings having barely broken a sweat.

Score Board

TOSS: PAKISTAN

PAKISTAN INNINGS

Imam c Musakanda b W Masakadza 113

Fakhar not out 210

Asif not out 50

Extras (B-4, LB-5, W-17) 26

Total (1 wkt, 50 overs) 399

Fall of wicket: 1-304.

Did not bat: Babar, Malik, Sarfraz, Faheem, Shadab, Yasir, Junaid, Usman.

BOWLING: Muzarabani 10-0-77-0 (3w), Ngarava 7-0-65-0 (1w), Tiripano 10-0-85-0 (3w), Chisoro 10-0-56-0 (2w), W Masakadza 10-0-78-1 (6w), H Masakadza 3-0-29-0.

ZIMBABWE 1ST INNINGS

H Masakadza c Babar b Junaid 22

Kamunhukamwe c & b Usman 3

Musakanda c Faheem b Usman 10

Murray c Sarfraz b Faheem 5

Moor c Junaid b Shadab 20

Chigumbura lbw Faheem 37

Tiripano b Shadab 44

W Masakadza lbw Shadab 2

Chisoro c Usman b Malik 1

Muzarabani not out 1

Ngarava lbw Shadab 1

Extras (LB-6, W-3) 9

Total (All out, 42.4 overs) 155

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-36, 3-37, 4-59, 5-67, 6-136, 7-146, 8-153, 9-153, 10-155.

BOWLING: Junaid 6-1-32-1 (1w), Usman 5-0-23-2 (1w), Yasir 10-0-31-0 (1w), Faheem 7-1-16-2, Shadab 8.4-0-28-4, Malik 6-0-19-1.

Match officials: Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Ian Gould (ENG); TV umpire: Russell Tiffin (ZIM); Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).

Highest individual scorers: R Sharma (Ind), 264 vs Sri Lanka in Kolkata.

M Guptill (NZ), 237no vs West Indies in Wellington.

V Sehwag (Ind), 219 vs West Indies in Indore.

C Gayle (WI), 215 vs Zimbabwe in Canberra.

Fakhar (Pak), 210no v Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

R Sharma (Ind), 209 vs Australia in Bengaluru.

R Sharma (Ind), 208no vs Sri Lanka in Mohali.

S Tendulkar (Ind), 200 no vs South Africa in Gwalior.

C Coventry (Zim), 194no vs Bangladesh in Bulawayo.

Saeed Anwar (Pak), 194 vs India in Chennai.