Sat July 21, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2018

22 polling stations declared sensitive in NA-43

LANDIKOTAL: Officials of the Landikotal administration and Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday decided to deploy extra-security personnel in the 22 polling stations, which had been declared very sensitive in NA-43 Khyber district.

The decision was taken at a meeting which was attended by Assistant Commissioner of Landikotal Niaz Muhammad and officials of Khyber Rifles and ECP.

Talking to reporters, AC Niaz Muhmmad said that the closed circuit television cameras would also be installed at various polling stations.

