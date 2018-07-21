Women from ethnic armed group killed in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar: Several women were among those killed in Myanmar’s restive eastern region in renewed clashes between the army and an ethnic rebel group, with both sides providing conflicting accounts of the battle.

Fighting broke out on July 11 between soldiers and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) insurgents near Awelaw village in remote Shan state near the Chinese border, both sides confirmed. The military announced Friday that eight people, mostly women, were killed in the clashes. “Among the TNLA insurgents, the bodies of three men and five women in camouflage uniforms were seized,” the post on Commander-in-Chief’s Facebook page stated.