‘Pakistani pilgrims getting best facilities’

LAHORE: The Pakistan official Haj scheme is with lowest price in the region and best facilities are being provided to the pilgrims under the scheme.

Best quality meal is being provided at the residences of the pilgrims, said Director General Hajj Sajid Yousfani during his talk with the media in Holy Makkah.

He said that he was trying his best to provide the pilgrims with residences in Markzia. He said he had provided residences to all pilgrims near Al Azizia. “We have tried hard to lower down the Hajj expenses which are lower than those in India”, he said. A large number of pilgrims are reaching Madina direct from Pakistan. More than 7,000 official pilgrims from Pakistan have reached Madina through 40 Hajj flights.

Online complaint system and helpline is also operative 24 hours and information about lost and found can also be given there, DG Hajj Sajid Yousfani said. He said that 50,000 tickets of Pakistani quota had been collected for ‘Ayam e Mashair’ in Minna, Muzdalfa and Arafat. He said efforts were being made to get further 50,000 tickets. He appealed to the young and healthy people to extend help to the elderly, weak, sick people and women.