Four members of banned outfit held

Officials of the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have arrested four members of a banned outfit involved in facilitating terrorists.

CTD In-charge Mazhar Mashwani said that during an investigation, an informant tipped him off that some members of the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) were hiding in the outskirts of the city. A raid was ultimately conducted in Pak Colony from where the four alleged terrorists were arrested after a brief skirmish.

They were identified as Qari Irfanullah, Mohammad Rizwan, Saalik and Zubair. The CTD officers also seized three pistols, bullets and books belonging to the organisation from them.

Upon interrogation, it was found that Irfanullah was associated with the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen in 1998 and was trained in Afghanistan. Later he joined Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP) Tariq Road unit in 2001 and in 2005/6, he joined LeJ.

In 2008, he was made in-charge of SSP Tariq Road unit and married LeJ gang leader Malik Mumtaz’s sister in 2009. In 2012, Mumtaz was arrested and law enforcers carried out raids to arrest Irfanullah but he managed to escape. He was accused of conveying messages from Mumtaz to his accomplices and is said to have assisted Al-Qaeda in recruiting people for the organisation.

Officials further learned that suspect Rizwan worked as an honorary director of a private hospital in Delhi Colony. He was a member of LeJ under Mumtaz and later joined Al-Qaeda as well. It was also learnt that Rizwan and Irfanullah were childhood friends. When Mumtaz got out of prison on bail in 2013 and fled to Afghanistan, Rizwan worked as his facilitator and financially supported the organisation. He also served as a recruiter for Al-Qaeda, Mashwani said.

More arrests

The Sindh paramilitary force personnel also claimed to have arrested four suspects, including extortionists, on Friday.

A Rangers spokesperson said that the soldiers conducted targeted raids in Khokharapar and Quaidabad areas from where they arrested three activists of a political party, who were said to be involved in a number of extortion cases and other criminal activities.

They were identified as Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Abid and Mehar Alam, members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement–London. The Rangers officials also seized weapons from the suspects.

The spokesperson further said that another raid was carried out in Gabol Town from where Mohammad Kaashan Ahmed was arrested. He is accused of running a gutka business. The suspects were handed over to the police for further legal action.