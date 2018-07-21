Vandersay gets one-year suspended ban for misconduct

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay has been punished with a one-year suspended ban and fined 20 percent of his annual contract after admitting a misconduct charge, the country’s cricket board said on Friday.

Vandersay’s tour of the West Indies was cut short on June 23 when he was sent home due to a disciplinary breach.ESPNcricinfo reported the 28-year-old was charged by the Sri Lanka cricket board following the second Test after failing to report back to the team hotel following a night out.

“Vandersay was imposed with the punishment, following the player’s admission of guilt over the incident,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.Vandersay will be suspended from all forms of cricket for a year if there is another breach within the next 12 months.