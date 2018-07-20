Siraj concerned at attacks on leaders

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-i-Islami chief and Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal candidate for NA-7 Sirajul Haq on Thursday expressed concern over attacks on political leaders during election campaigns.

The JI chief was addressing different functions at Mayar Jandol, Kandaro and Talash.

“Pakistan is facing internal and external threats. Its geographical and ideological frontiers are in danger,” he said, adding American lobbyists in the country wanted to impose western culture on the nation.

Sirajul Haq said it was the JI that blocked the introduction of co-education in public sector schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last five years.

The JI chief alleged that the PTI government wanted to introduce co-education in government schools.

The functions were also addressed by MMA candidates for NA-6 Maulana Asadullah, PK-15 Muzafar Said, PK-16 Izazul Mulk Afkari, JI provincial leaders Maulana Ismail, Abdul Wasee and JUI-F leader Maulana Nabi Shah.