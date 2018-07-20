Serving people, not attaining power, is real goal: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said his party believes in serving people, and attaining power is not its goal.

While addressing an election rally in Lahore Thursday night, said the PPP was contesting elections against the right wing forces, which have held Punjab hostage.

On reaching Lahore, he was accorded a warm welcome in Kahna area of the city.

He appealed to the nation to support him in rebuilding a modern and progressive Pakistan. He said he did not believe in the politics of abuse and mudslinging, adding that it was only done by those who had no service agenda and ideology.

The rally was also addressed by Samina Khalid Ghurki.

FAISALABAD: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Thursday that the PPP would attain historic success in July-25 election and form governments in provinces as well as in centre.

While addressing a workers’ meeting here Thursday, he said the PPP would accomplish the incomplete mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and Benazir Bhutto (BB). He said he was on the mission of Benazir Bhutto, who was martyred by anti-democratic forces. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto met the same fate at the hands of enemies of democracy, he said. However, he added, the anti-people forces could eliminate people and their leaders, but could not stop their mission.

He said that PPP was pursuing the ideological politics to help end poverty and unemployment from the country. He said in the PPP manifesto, the party has pledged to provide maximum jobs to the youth and construct small houses for homeless people.

Bilawal said the PPP would provide interest-free loans to jobless people for setting up their own small businesses. By following in the footsteps of PPP founder chairman and Benazir Bhutto, the PPP government would complete the incomplete mission of ZAB and BB, added Bilawal.

The PPP chairman said his party’s government would extend the Benazir Income Support Programme and also allocate more funds for the programme. He said his party did not believe in dirty politics of leg-pulling. He said the PPP government would focus on people-friendly policies and root out corruption and social evils from society.

NANKANA SAHIB: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the party workers are great asset and they will help him complete his mission.

Addressing the party workers at Mandi Faizabad on Thursday, he said he had come out to rescue the country. He said it was his first election campaign and he would do everything for welfare and betterment of masses.

He praised the PPP workers had always remained loyal to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

Former MPAs Rai Shah Jahan Bhatti and Syed Abrar Hussain Shah, and a large number of workers were also present.

APP adds: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday claimed that the people of Punjab wanted a third option as both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) were engaged in personal fights only.

Talking to the media in Chiniot, he said there was void in the province of Punjab which would be filled by the PPP, which was a mature political party and believed in politics of serving people. The other parties were engaged in fooling the masses, he added.

He claimed that he was receiving warm welcome in every city of Punjab, which showed that the people wanted a third option, as they were not satisfied with the performance of the PML-N and the PTI.

They were fed up with the scuffles of two parties and would vote for the PPP, he added.

Bilawal said the PPP had always strived for promotion of democracy and strengthening of institutions.

After winning elections, it would make an alliance with those parties which would support its manifesto, he added.

“It is the beginning of my political career and I will continue my struggle to implement the agenda of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto,” he said, adding the PPP, after coming to power, would provide maximum incentives to farmers, besides ensuring heavy subsidy on various items. PPP central leader Farhatullah Babar and divisional president Hasan Murtaza were also present.

Later, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also led a rally, which was participated by a large number of PPP leaders and workers.