Eight Maoists rebels including 4 women killed in India

NEW DELHI: Eight Maoist rebels including four women fighters were killed Thursday in central India, an official said, in the latest killings in a decades-old conflict that has cost tens of thousands of lives. Hundreds of police commandoes launched a search operation in the dense forests of Chhattisgarh state after a tip-off about a large group of Maoists near Bijapur district, one of the hotbeds of the insurgency. Police said the commandoes came under fire early Thursday, triggering a gunfight lasting two hours.