NAB arrests additional director NTS

ISLAMABAD: NAB Rawalpindi has arrested the accused Tahir Maqbool Khakwani, Additional Director/Member consultants hiring committee of the National Testing Service (NTS).

Some unscrupulous elements in the top management of the NTS have been found involved in corruption and corrupt practices and are intentionally playing with the future of the candidates. They are involved in maladministration and financial irregularities and have caused loss of more than Rs158 million to the organisation. The accused person in connivance with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NTS Haroon Rashid allegedly recruited fake consultants through the regional heads for misappropriating/embezzling huge chunks of amounts from the NTS funds and have used these amounts for personal gains/benefits.

The accused with his accomplices manipulated the payments of false claims of factitious consultancy through bank cheques and proceeds of these cheques were received in cash by the accused for their personal uses.