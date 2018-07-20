Fri July 20, 2018
July 20, 2018

Vote for me

The election season is at its peak with political leaders leading their election campaigns with full force and rigour. The one thing which is common in almost all speeches is that all leaders criticise and hurl accusations at their opponents. This isn’t something new, but this display of indecent behaviour should be stopped.

Instead of mocking other parties, political leaders must present what they have done when they were in power and what reforms and changes they were bring if they are elected. This will make it easy for citizens to decide who they should vote for.

Arsalan Latif

Chiniot

