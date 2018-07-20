OPPO unveils Find X in Pakistan

KARACHI: OPPO launched its flagship smartphone, OPPO Find X, in Pakistan on Thursday, a statement said.

With a panoramic arc design - 6.42-inch screen with a screen ratio of 93.8 percent and stealth 3D cameras, OPPO Find X represents OPPO’s innovative spirit, it added. Priced at Rs129,999 OPPO Find X will be available in Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue variants from August 4 across the country through offline stores.

Pre-order of OPPO Find X starts from July 19 and with every order of ‘Find X’ get a free VOOC Car Charger, the statement said. The OPPO Find X redefines the era with its natural design that shows no redundant element in the body.

It is truly a piece of art inspired by the sense of aesthetics. It also sports 3D Structured Light facial recognition technology to unlock phone in an instant with greater safety and a 25MP AI-enhanced camera with 3D AI Beauty Technology, it added.