Shireen Mazari kicks off poll campaign

ISLAMABAD: In connection with election campaign, senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Shireen Mazari reached her native town of Rojhan.

According to spokesman of PTI, Shireen Mazari has kicked off comprehensive election campaign in Rajanpur, a district in South Punjab. Shireen Mazari and her brother Sardar Wali Khan Mazari participated in corner meetings and started consultation with elders of the area.

On occasion, addressing to party workers, Shireen Mazari said that Imran Khan’s agenda is to build new Pakistan. She said, if elected to power, PTI will protect rights of common people and police will be reformed to facilitate the masses. She promised that after coming into power, PTI will ensure basic facilities available to every citizen.

“The health card will be distributed across the country and millions people will have free treatment”, she vowed.