Modi government faces no-confidence motion tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Indian Lok Sabha (Lower House of Parliament) to take up discussion and voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi government tomorrow (Friday, July 20), it has been announced by Indian Lok Sabha speaker Ms. Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday in Indian capital.

According to media reports the no-trust vote will be held from 11:am to 6:pm. United Progressive Alliance Chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has said that the party is confident and not worried about numbers ahead of the trust vote.

The Speaker told the Lok Sabha that no question hour and private member's bill introduction will be held on Friday to make way for a day-long discussion on the no-confidence motion. A no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government was moved in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, admitting the notice and saying she would announce the date for a debate on it in "2-3 days".

The Speaker named all opposition members who had moved similar no-confidence motion notices and said TDP's Kesineni Srinivas would move his motion as his name had come up in the lottery. The member of the TDP, which had quit the ruling NDA coalition in March protesting against the government not giving a special package to Andhra Pradesh, moved the motion during Zero Hour which was admitted by the Speaker.