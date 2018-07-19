Pakistan to feature in Asian Rugby

LAHORE: Pakistan rugby sevens team will leave for Singapore on August 3 for participation in Asian Rugby Sevens Championship. Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) official Syed Moazzam Ali Shah informed that the training camp of the team is currently underway in Islamabad but this will be shifted to Lahore this weekend. The other teams who will feature in Asian championship are Thailand, UAE, Singapore, Iran, Jordan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, and Uzbekistan. Pakistan has been placed in Group C alongside Singapore, Bangladesh, Brunei and Laos. PRU will soon announce the team from 17 camp trainees. Manager of the team is Syed Moazzam Ali Shah while Dr Mohsin is physio. The camp trainees include Ahmed Waseem, M Shoaib Akbar, Saad Arif, Adnan Saeed Niazi, Kashif Khawaja, Mian Hamaza, Khalid Hussain Bhatti, M Afzal, M Talha, Daud Gill, Ali Shahid, M Waqas, Musaddiq Altaf, M Haroon, Faisal Aslam, M Abbass and M Nasir.