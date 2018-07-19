False sirens alarm Israeli city

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JERUSALEM: Rocket warning sirens sounded on Wednesday in the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, about 14 km (9 miles) from the Gaza Strip, but were a false alarm, the Israeli military said. The sirens blared in the city of 130,000 people four days after a 24-hour flare-up of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip ended in an unofficial ceasefire.
