Nawaz being targeted: Asif

SIALKOT: Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for NA-73, Khawaja M Asif has said that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are bravely facing the jail to restore the sanctity of the vote of millions of people of Pakistan.

Addressing a big corner meeting in Kashmiri Muhallah here on Wednesday, he said Nawaz Sharif’s narrative of ‘honour the vote’ was getting popular day-by-day.

He said the narrative of Nawaz Sharif was gradually turning into a nationwide popular movement and on July 25, the people of Pakistan would vote in favour of the PML-N to prove that the trial against Sharif family was biased and unfair. He said it was only due to Nawaz Sharif’s sincere and strong commitment that big issues like power loadshedding and terrorism were controlled but it was quite ironic that he was permanently disqualified from the politics and put behind the bars. Asif said due to Nawaz Sharif’s efforts, the US$60 billion mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had shaped into reality.