‘Women forced to stay away from voting in Bannu’

BANNU: PPP female candidate Yasmin Safdar has alleged that female voters are being harassed to prevent them from voting in upcoming election.

Addressing a press conference at the Bannu Press Club, Yasmin Safdar who is contesting for NA-35 and PK-88, said the agents of rivals were threatening female voters in Union Council Kalakhel, Ismail Khani and other areas to abstain from voting in July 25 elections.

She claimed that majority of the female voters in Bannu support PPP and said efforts by PTI and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal workers to prevent female voters from voting would result in low turnout of voters which can affect election results. She also called the efforts as pre-poll rigging. She urged human rights organisations, NGOs and media to highlight the issue.