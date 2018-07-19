KHA officials demand control of sports complex

KARACHI: The newly-elected officials of the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) on Wednesday demanded authorities to take action against representatives of the previous setup and accused them of being responsible for damaging sport in the city.

“We are the elected officials, but the previous body has still not vacated the KHA complex due to which hockey activities in Karachi have been paralyzed,” senior vice-president of KHA Jan Mohammad said while addressing a press conference.

KHA vice-president Latafat Shah, joint secretary Mubashir Mukhtar, treasurer Mohammad Ali Jaffery and representative Qamar Ibrahim were also present.“Over a month ago, the elections were held according to the PHF constitution and under the supervision of chief election commissioner. All the clubs were directed to submit data for scrutiny, but some of the clubs did not submit the data and despite being given a five-day extension, they refused to submit it and stayed away from the electoral process,” he said.

In the KHA elections, Zubair Habib and Olympian Kamran Ashraf were elected president and secretary, respectively. “According to constitution, the previous KHA representatives should hand over the charge of KHA Sports Complex to the newly-elected body,” Jan Mohammad said.

He demanded the caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG Rangers Sindh to take action against the previous KHA representatives.