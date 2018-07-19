Russia urges UN to mull easing N Korea sanctions

MOSCOW: Russia’s envoy to North Korea said on Wednesday it would be logical to raise the question of easing sanctions on North Korea with the United Nations Security Council, as the United States pushes for a halt to refined petroleum exports to Pyongyang.

"The positive change on the Korean peninsula is now obvious," said the ambassador, Alexander Matsegora, according to the RIA news agency, adding that Russia was ready to help modernise North Korea’s energy system if sanctions were lifted and if Pyongyang can find funding for the modernisation.

The UN Security Council has unanimously boosted sanctions on North Korea since 2006 in a bid to choke off funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, banning exports including coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood, and capping imports of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

China tried late last month to get the Security Council to issue a statement praising the June 12 Singapore meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and expressing its "willingness to adjust the measures on the DPRK in light of the DPRK’s compliance with the resolutions.