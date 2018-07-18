Abu Akif takes over charge as PTF secretary

ISLAMABAD: Abu Akif has taken over the charge as secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Tuesday.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan confirmed to ‘The News’ that Abu Akif would be the new secretary federation.

“I am delighted to announce that Abu Akif, Secretary Cabinet Division, Federal Government of Pakistan, has very kindly accepted the PTF’s request to be the secretary of the PTF.

“This not only displays the former IPC secretary’s love and interest for sports in Pakistan, but honours his personal appreciation of the manner in which the PTF has not only brought back international tennis to Pakistan, but also respects its vision and dynamics in the days ahead,” he said.

When ‘The News’ approached Abu Akif, he confirmed that he taking over the charge as PTF secretary. “There is no hitch in resuming the job as PTF secretary right now. I have confirmed it with the concerned authorities that there is no harm in resuming the job as majority of the former PTF officials did in the past. Kaleem Imam was also government servant and at the same time he continued the job as PTF president. There are many other examples of the same nature,” Abu Akif said.

The newly appointed PTF secretary is on the verge of retirement from government job. “There has been remarkable development on tennis front during the last three to four years. I would try my best to help and support the game in my capacity as PTF secretary.”