Wed July 18, 2018
World

AFP
July 18, 2018

Saudi Arabia executes 7

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed seven death row inmates who had been convicted of murder and drug trafficking, state media reported.

The ultra-conservative kingdom has one of the world´s highest rates of execution, with suspects convicted of terrorism, homicide, rape, armed robbery and drug trafficking facing the death penalty.

Two Saudi Arabian citizens and three nationals of Chad were executed after being sentenced to death for the kidnapping and murder of a Pakistani security guard, with the alleged intent of robbing the warehouse he was guarding, according to the state-run SPA agency.

