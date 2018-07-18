Wed July 18, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2018

Education CEOs transferred

LAHORE: In a major reshuffle ahead of general elections 2018, the School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Tuesday transferred all 36 CEOs of District Education Authorities (DEAs) across the province. The Acting CEO of DEA Lahore has been transferred and posted as Acting CEO of DEA Gujranwala while that of Gujranwala has been transferred to Jhelum district. These orders were issued after approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

