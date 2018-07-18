Education CEOs transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In a major reshuffle ahead of general elections 2018, the School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Tuesday transferred all 36 CEOs of District Education Authorities (DEAs) across the province. The Acting CEO of DEA Lahore has been transferred and posted as Acting CEO of DEA Gujranwala while that of Gujranwala has been transferred to Jhelum district. These orders were issued after approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
