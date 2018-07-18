Russell returns to WI ODI squad

KINGSTON: Andre Russell, who last played a one-day international in November 2015, returns to the Windies squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which starts on July 22 in Guyana.

Kieran Powell and Alzarri Joseph are also part of the 13-member squad while Carlos Brathwaite, Marlon Samuels, Nikita Miller, Sheldon Cottrell and Kesrick Williams, who had featured in the squad for the World Cup Qualifiers, have been left out. Since the 2015 World Cup, Russell played only one ODI, against Sri Lanka in Colombo, during which he suffered a leg injury. He was suspended for a year from January 2017 to 2018 for violating the World Anti-Doping Agency’s guidelines, charged with a failure to file his whereabouts three times a year, which amounts to a failed dope test.

“This is the start of our prep for 2019 CWC. Opportunities for players to stake a claim to be included in the squad. Great to have Dre Russ back as well. His explosive power and energy will breathe life into an already motivated squad,” Stuart Law, the Windies head coach, said. Meanwhile, Kemar Roach was rested for series in order to manage his workload, chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said.

Windies ODI squad: Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell.