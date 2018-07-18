Wed July 18, 2018
Lahore

July 18, 2018

Assumes charge

LAHORE :Engineer Dr Tahir Masood has taken over the charge of the post of managing director/president of NESPAK.

A notification has been issued by the Ministry of Energy, Power Division. Dr Tahir Masood is a well-known professional engineer of Pakistan who possesses a highly distinguished academic and professional record. He secured second position in BSc Civil Engineering (Honours) in 1983 at UET, Lahore and was awarded a silver medal and a merit scholarship by the Government of Pakistan for graduate studies. He did MS in civil eng in 1986 and PhD in civil engineering in 1990, both from the University of California, Berkeley, USA.

