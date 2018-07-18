Nawaz has done his job, now people have to fulfill duty: Hamza

LAHORE: PML-N central leader Hamza Shahbaz said former premier Nawaz Sharif has done his job and now it is the people who have to fulfill their obligation.

The PTI is not an ideological political party, but a collection of bought and paid turncoats, born out of an anti-people agenda but such group of people can never remove Nawaz Sharif from the hearts of the people who had been witness to his services for the country.

Addressing a campaign public meeting Tuesday in Pasrur, he said Imran Khan was a compulsive liar who didn’t even care about his own honour and respect let alone caring about the masses. He lied about Shahbaz thrice by accusing him of doing corruption of billions of rupees and when Shahbaz took him to court, all three times he chose to flee like a lying coward, because that’s what he is.

He said by inducting and awarding tickets to the same people he used to call corrupt and vowed to wage war against, Imran had proven that he has only one-point agenda which is his lust for power and becoming prime minister. Imran broke all records of lying for five years about 300 dams, new health facilities and electricity for the entire country, while at the same time the PML-N worked day and night to rid the country of power outages, provided state-of- the-art health facilities, reformed and expanded education system, facilitated farmers and entrepreneurs.

He said by the grace of Allah, if the people vote the PML-N to power again, the journey towards prosperity and development would not only continue but would gain pace and the country would excel in all fields.