Shahbaz, Imran, Bilawal to get security cover of PM level

LAHORE: Punjab government has upgraded security of top political leaders including Imran Khan, Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto on par with the prime minister during election campaigns in the province, amid a spate of deadly suicide attacks targeting politicians, a minister said Tuesday.

Punjab Home Minister Shaukat Javed said that the electoral candidates and leadership of entire political parties will be provided proper security cover during their electioneering in the wake of suicide attacks in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the media reported.

Talking to reporters, he said there will be no compromise on law, order and security of the political leadership. Javed said the Punjab government has taken foolproof stringent measures on war footings to upgrade security protocol of all top political leadership including Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif on par with prime minister.

Pakistan's National Counter Terrorism Authority has warned that there were serious security threats to political leaders of all major parties and suicide bombers could be used to target them.