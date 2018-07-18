CTD arrests four terrorists

Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four alleged terrorists belonging to banned outfits, including Ansarul Sharia and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the force received information that notorious terrorists were hiding in Shah Faisal Colony, Machar Colony and Korangi, and planning terrorist activities.

The CTD officials then conducted a raid in Shah Faisal Colony and arrested two terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. They were identified as Abu Bakar and Fahad. Weapons and explosive material was seized in a search of their hideout.

The detainees were trained in Afghanistan, and in 2016, they along with more than 30 other associates had attacked a check post of the Frontier Constabulary in South Waziristan in which four personnel were martyred, the CTD statement said.

It added that the terrorists also intercepted an army convoy and detained them for more than three days. The CTD officials carried out a second raid in Machar Colony from where they arrested a terrorist identified as Mohammad Ibrahim, who belonged to banned Lashker-e-Jhangvi and TTP.

Ibrahim is also a Muntazim of a madrassa situated in Quetta where he used to recruit youngsters for the organisation and later moved them to different cities of Pakistan for terrorism activities.

The statement added that he also used to facilitate terrorists by providing them shelter at the madrassa and also helped them in the transportation of weapons and explosives through Chaman.

In a third raid, the force arrested Jawad of the banned Ansarul Sharia from Korangi 100 Quarters and recovered explosive material from his possession. Jawad is said to be a close associate of Shuresh, the mastermind behind last year’s attack on MQM-Pakistan leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan. During interrogation, he revealed that he was planning to regroup the organisation to carry out attacks in the city.

Rangers raids

The paramilitary force announced six suspected criminals, including robbers, had been arrested in raids. Soldiers conducted a raid in Korangi area and arrested a man, Javed. In a joint raid carried out with the help of police in Bilal Colony of District Korangi, two men, identified as Sufiyaan alias Mallah and Abu Sufiyaan, were taken into custody. In Bilal Colony, Abdul Samad and Mohammad Kashif alias Rehan were arrested. Rangers took action in Umer Kot and arrested a notorious criminal, Mir Mohammad alias Meeru.