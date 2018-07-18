Abu Akif appointed PTF secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan has appointed S Abu Ahmad Akif as PTF secretary. “Abu Akif, who is currently serving as the Secretary Cabinet Division, Federal Government of Pakistan, has very kindly accepted the PTF’s request to be the secretary of the PTF,” the federation said in a statement.

It added that this move not only displays the former IPC secretary’s interest in sports in Pakistan but also his appreciation of the manner in which the PTF has brought back international tennis to Pakistan. “As authorised by the Council [general council of PTF] at its last meeting, the appointment will be ratified at the next meeting of the Council,” it said.