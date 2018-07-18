UIT organises training workshop

KARACHI: The Usman Institute of Technology organised a training workshop on "Understanding electrical equipment and its operations and maintenance" for Mehran Sugar Mills employees in Tando Allah Yar, a statement said on Tuesday.

The aim of the workshop is to bridge the gap between the academia and the industry, it added.

The 40-hour training sessions started on July 12 and will continue till July 20. UIT faculty members Engineer Bilal Khan and Engineer Umair Usman are the trainers of the workshop.

Engineer Khan said that this refresher course will be helpful for those with experience and also for those who are new in the field.

Theoretical and conceptual understanding of electrical equipment and its operations will enhance employees’ productivity and increase their capacity to identify problems, he said.

The training will assist them in finding solutions to various electrical-related technical faults, he added.