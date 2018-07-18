Copper rises

Singapore: London copper futures bounced back on Tuesday underpinned by low inventories and technical support, but concerns of slowing growth in top metals consumer China limited gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $6,216 a tonne as of 0706 GMT and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange finished down 0.4 percent to 48,810 yuan ($7,307.21) a tonne.

Headline stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses gained 1,525 tonnes to 257,200 tonnes, but were still at their lowest since January. There was additional support for the copper market stemming from expectations of output disruption.

"Copper held up relatively well, as the possibility of supply disruption in Chile was back in the headlines," ANZ said in a note.