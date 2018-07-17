Tue July 17, 2018
July 17, 2018

It'll be shameful to vote for Imran: Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE: Former National Assembly speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that any Punjabi who will cast vote for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman would be a ‘bay ghairat’ (disgraceful), media reported.

“Listen to me, any Punjabi who votes for Imran Khan or the PTI would be a ‘bay ghairat’. We are honorable people and we will prove it,” he said, while addressing workers during his election campaign.

Ayaz Sadiq asked the PTI chairman with which face will he ask for votes now as all the people siding with him are disgraceful.

